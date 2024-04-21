BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thoughts on 'Ted K' (2021)
Kazimir Kharza
Kazimir Kharza
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 04/21/2024

'Ted K' is a 2021 biographic movie about Ted Kaczynski (aka the Unabomber), that's garnered a lot of attention, but I don't think it is sufficiently accurate and lies by omission. I get the impression they tried to portray Kaczynski as less intelligent, and overly focused on his struggles with love-life at the expense of activities related to his anti-tech ideology.


➤ WEBSITE: https://revprim.org/


SOCIAL MEDIA:

     ➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/

     ➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza

     ➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/

     ➔ Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/kazimir

Keywords
movierantfbilifenaturewildernessreviewfilmcommentarymanifestoted kaczynskiunabomberted kanti-tech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy