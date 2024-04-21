Thoughts on 'Ted K' (2021)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Ted K' is a 2021 biographic movie about Ted Kaczynski (aka the Unabomber), that's garnered a lot of attention, but I don't think it is sufficiently accurate and lies by omission. I get the impression they tried to portray Kaczynski as less intelligent, and overly focused on his struggles with love-life at the expense of activities related to his anti-tech ideology.
