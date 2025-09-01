MEN OF LAW PODCAST 12 with Diana Wright

🔥 Episode 12! 🔥

In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Diana Wright - naturopathic doctor, nurse, author, and businesswoman. Diana was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer and refused traditional treatment in favor of going to Austria for treatment not available in the US. She is fully healed and now advises others on how to find the best treatment to recoup their health.





You’ll hear:

✅ How Diana recovered from stage 4 cancer

✅ How she learned the various ways how cancer develops

✅ How she helps people heal and rebuild their lives





Here is the link to her website: https://dianawrightnd.com





Here is the documentary film about her story:

https://dianawrightnd.com/film-release/





Here is her book, TURNING MONTHS INTO YEARS: https://www.amazon.com/Turning-Months-Into-Years-QuickStart/dp/1737278405/ref=sr_1_1?crid=13E3QF6TMILO2&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.A7ch9k7BDaysf829uRdofvgRVKXKEqV_7wU12GCWq-g.-tr1o3t-ko46TKtCTWtOWS56-a3BPubjvPxfQWlX4VI&dib_tag=se&keywords=turning+months+into+years+book+diana+wright&qid=1756664056&sprefix=diana+wri%2Caps%2C182&sr=8-1





DISCLAIMER: Any information provided on this channel or in this podcast is not intended to be, and must not be taken to be, the practice of medicine. Any information provided is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your medical provider or other qualified healthcare provider for guidance. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of information you have received. Some foods, supplements, and herbs may cause adverse reactions when taken at high doses, or if combined with prescription medications, or if certain health conditions exist. Consult your doctor and research thoroughly. Any product information shared is not intended as medical advice.