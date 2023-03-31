Moon Photographs - Expert Analysis By A World Famous Photographer

From Gary Fong

I'm a world-famous photographer who photographed with Hasselblad Cameras for over twenty years. I was sponsored by Hasselblad and a lecturer at Hasselblad University. I also started up (and ran) Pictage, Inc., at the time the largest professional digital photo lab in the United States. I photographed famous celebrities and politicians, so I know a lot about how to preserve and protect fragile photographic emulsions and films. I'm also a graduate of UC Santa Barbara with a degree in Pharmacology, and was a UCLA Physics major prior to this. I also held a de-commissioned Hasselblad lunar camera in my hands, and played with it. That is where I saw a lot of things that didn't make sense. This video explores the possibility that the photographs that were shown to the public as photos from the moon could not have possibly be authentic, given the vast amount of information given to me. This is not to say that man never landed on the moon, or that there is a "conspiracy", because I wasn't there, and I don't personally know any of the astronauts. But as a photographer who took millions of images on Hasselblad Cameras, and as an operator of a leading photo lab, I finding it impossibly hard to believe that the moon photographs could have been taken on the moon.

Mirrored - The Gary Fong Channel

