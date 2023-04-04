BRITISH TANKS WORK! HAVING FUN "FINALLY" AT BRITISH WAR THUNDER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After some really poor Brit tanks, just like in real life, at 4.7 you finally get some tanks you can have FUN with. A vid not so much about the tanks but playing for fun and how they are good enough to have some real fun with! Churchill really takes a beating!! Those damn German KV 1s are even tougher..