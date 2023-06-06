Biden in Free Fall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 5, 2023 - The deep bureaucratic state in Washington DC is adept at using our legal systems to punish outspoken critics and scare onlookers into silence. It’s called “Lawfare,” the use of legal action to cause problems for an opponent. We'll also look at Biden's collapsing presidency ($5 million bribery scheme) and the rest of the news.