UK hires US contractors for spy missions over Gaza

Due to 'shortage of RAF aircraft'

After carrying out more than 600 surveillance flights since December 2023

Palestine Deep Dive first broke news due to transponder 'mistake' in a plane circling Khan Younis

Hassan Aslih drone footage shows Khan Younis destruction.

Adding: ALL Palestinian phone calls stored on Microsoft's Azure 'limitless' cloud.

Servers in Netherlands & Ireland intercept & store calls from West Bank & Gaza for the Israeli military

Report by The Guardian

Adding:

We strongly condemn Israel’s decision to expand its military operations in Gaza — Turkey FM

‘Constitutes a new phase of its expansionist and genocidal policy in the region’

Adding:

GAZA CRISIS: KEY UPDATES

ISRAELI STRIKES

◻️ At least 47 Palestinians were killed in Gaza within 24 hours, according to media reports

◻️ Strikes targeted the Al-Shati and western Nuseirat refugee camps and homes in northern and eastern Gaza City

◻️ ‘Pele of Palestinian football’ Suleiman al-Obaid was killed in an airstrike while waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza

◻️ A child died in Khan Younis while trying to retrieve airdropped aid (Nasser Hospital)

GAZA HUNGER CRISIS

🔶 Four more people died of hunger-related deaths in Gaza, bringing the total number of such fatalities to 197, including 96 children

🔶 Some 12,000 children in Gaza under the age of five were acutely malnourished at the end of July - the highest number on record, says WHO

HRW REPORT

🟠 Israel used US-made munitions, including GBU-39 bombs, on Gaza schools sheltering displaced civilians, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Thursday

GAZA FUTURE

🔶 Israel’s political-security cabinet has approved a plan for the IDF to take control of Gaza City and impose a siege on Hamas fighters

🔶 The operation reportedly involves “all Palestinian civilians” being displaced from the northern city to camps in central Gaza

🔶 Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid labelled the decision a “disaster that will lead to many more disasters”