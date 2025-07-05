BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rendlesham Rising & Orion Wars: James Bartley’s Milab Intel
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 2 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/07/05/rendlesham-rising/


In Part 1 James Bartley discusses "Rendlesham Rising" in honour of the upcoming release of the Rendlesham Forest/Bentwaters Air Base Documentary called "Caple Green." James gives his thoughts on the all important Rendlesham Forest case.


In Part 2 James discusses his Milab "Intel Requirements" related to the Orion Wars, The various Alien Civilizations involved in the ongoing Orion Wars and ways and means to obtain critical intel which all Milabs can make use of. This is a sneak preview of the lecture James will be giving in St. Petersburg Florida coming up soon.

Keywords
rendlesham risingcaple green documentaryrendlesham forest ufobentwaters air base sightingeast anglia ufo incidentjames bartley rendleshamrendlesham case analysisuk ufo documentarycold war ufo encounterrendlesham forest secrets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy