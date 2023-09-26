Putin is Likely a Globalist Actor in a WWF Act - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Simon Roche and I followed up from Part 1, six months before:



Putin is Likely a Globalist Actor in a WWF Act - Part 1 of 2

We both believe that Putin is taking orders from above, I think the Rothschilds/ globalists and WW III may be close. Simon gives an excellent talk with insight!

Please see our playlist of videos on Prophecies of WW III at: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/

Nicolaas van Rensberg was a great prophet correct on 430 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon. Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show over 20 times since 2016. Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .

