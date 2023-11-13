'Do NOT fucking comply,' says Pierre Kory, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Do NOT fucking comply.”
— Pierre Kory, MD
“Question everything. Do NOT trust any fucking one.” — Paul Marik, MD
Pierre Kory, MD & Paul Marik, MD | Nov 11, 2023 | 2023 Florida Summit on COVID: ‘Food, Family & Medical Freedom!
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News