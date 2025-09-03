BrightLearn - Human Caused Global Warming: The Biggest Deception In History by Dr. Tim Ball

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, Bright Learn delves into Dr. Tim Ball's controversial book, "Human Caused Global Warming: The Biggest Deception in History," which argues that global warming is a manipulated narrative driven by political agendas, flawed science and media sensationalism, urging a return to genuine scientific inquiry and open debate.
