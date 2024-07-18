GRAPHIC! - Chaos in Bangladesh - part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chaos in Bangladesh continues.
Clashes between police/government forces and students continue with reportedly 15-20 among students already.
There are casualties also among police forces.
Students rejected negotiations and demand the government to step down.
adding:
⚡️🇧🇩 A report on casualties, as of a few hours ago in the riots and protests across Bangladesh.
3 dead of the American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), Dhaka
5 dead of the Independent University Bangladesh (IUB), Dhaka
1 dead of Brac University, Dhaka
1 dead of the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), Dhaka
1 dead of Shanto Maryam University, Dhaka
1 dead of Islamic University of Technology (IUT), Dhaka
1 dead of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), Dhaka
3 Martyrs of Northern International School, Dhaka
1 dead of the East West International School, Dhaka
1 dead of Madaripur Govt College, Madaripur
3 students dead of the Madaripur area school, Madaripur
1 dead of the Government Devendra College, Manikganj
1 dead of the Government's Women's College, Sylhet
1 dead of Tongi College, Tongi
7 deaths on Comilla International Road
2 deaths in Tangail
2 dead of Uttara High School, Dhaka
1 dead of Narayanganj Women's College, Narayanganj
2 dead of Bogra Azizul Haque College, Bogra
Total: 39 people as of a few hours ago.