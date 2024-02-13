Unlocking the Secrets: How EMF Affects Livestock Fertility and Our Health

Join Dan from Essential Energy Solutions as he goes live to share groundbreaking insights on the impact of EMF radiation on livestock fertility and human health. In this informative session, Dan discusses the significant increase in fertility rates in cattle after using Essential Energy's unique technology.

Discover how low orbit satellites and 5G networks might be contributing to these health issues in livestock and how Essential Energy's Geofield conditioner is making a positive difference. Gain valuable knowledge about the principles of light-based technology and how it can be a game-changer in reducing electromagnetic stress.

Stay tuned for more live streams where Dan will delve into EMF-related topics, share customer experiences, and explore the ways we can protect ourselves in our increasingly EMF-dense environment. Your feedback and questions are essential, so don't forget to comment and engage in the conversation!

🌐 For more information and to explore Essential Energy's products, click the link in the bio.