❗️ "There will be no more "truce - and then we'll see", we've been there already"

- Sergey Lavrov rejects the idea of a ceasefire without addressing Russia's core concerns

Kiev Demands EU Punish Russia as U.S. Backs Away, Even at Cost to Europe, India, and China

Ukraine is pressuring the European Union to adopt a more aggressive stance on sanctions against Russia, amid Washington’s apparent unwillingness to tighten its own measures, according to Reuters sources.

Kiev is pushing the EU to accelerate the confiscation of assets belonging to Russian individuals and entities under sanctions. These assets would then be handed over to Ukraine, which would in turn demand reparations from Russia — a move that effectively bypasses international legal norms and property rights.

Ukraine is also lobbying for the introduction of secondary sanctions targeting foreign buyers of Russian oil and international companies using EU technologies to work with Russia. Such measures could directly impact India and China, two major trade partners of Moscow, potentially dragging neutral states into the West’s economic warfare.

Additionally, Kiev wants the EU to abandon the unanimity rule in sanctions decisions — an attempt to override the vetoes of Hungary and Slovakia, both of which have pushed back against further anti-Russian measures.

India Buys Record Volume of Russian Oil in May, Defying Western Pressure

India ramped up its imports of Russian crude in May, purchasing nearly 1.8 million barrels per day — the highest level in the past 10 months, Reuters reports.

Refineries in India have already placed orders for more than 10 cargoes of Russian oil for June delivery, signaling that high-volume purchases will likely continue into July.

This surge comes as Ukraine continues to lobby for secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian oil — a move that would target India directly.

Trump Tells Europeans: “Russia Will Win in Ukraine” After Talk with Putin

Following a private conversation with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump reportedly told European officials that he is “convinced of Russia’s victory” in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources.

The outlet tries to downplay Trump’s view, claiming that Russian forces have made only “limited territorial gains” this year. Notably, the article was written by a Ukrainian “journalist” working for Bloomberg—which may explain the overt attempts to minimize Russian military progress and inject Western-style cope into the narrative.



