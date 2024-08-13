SPIRITUAL BOOTCAMP August 14 on SIGNAL!

A Bootcamp to prepare and be equipped for the fight coming as I was trained in heaven in 1999 (911 days before Sept 11, 2001) and Gods opening the doors to do NOW..it will be live on Signal and a video series will be soon afterwards...Join by going to this link on my website https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sw... ...note: it is imperative that for security that reason and social info be given to vet and protect the group that has existed for years.

It is unfortunate that the overall Western church leadership has deluged the church with information, bible studies, seminars and leadership conventions with very little or no teaching on how to apply Gods Word in experiential daily life. This is a very dangerous road to pursue as it feeds into the Original Sin in the Garden as the apple came from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. Our Adversary’s playground is one of the flesh (the earthly nature, one could say of the 5 senses: taste, touch, feel, hear and See,) that he has constantly for many millennia built a system conducive to this environment.





Background: Global Intercessors Conference in Heaven: In my 1999 experience taken to heaven, it was for the express purpose for being introduced to, through angels, a classroom in a Global Intercessors Conference; to hear, learn and wield the Sword of the Spirit (God’s Word) enabled to combat daily scenarios of the interaction between angels/demons in the spiritual realm that affect all of us on a daily basis. Throughout the time spent (whether in the body or out I do not know), which seemed many months or years as 100’s of scriptures were exercised, the classroom students invited was approximately 40-50 with a capacity of 300 for the my local cities room (for clarification on explanation of this heavenly Conference refer to my blog gracecommunication.wordpress.com)









Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

