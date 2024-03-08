James Comer: We have proven that Joe Biden has lied

30 views • 03/08/2024

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer provides an update in the House's investigation into the Bidens on 'The Evening Edit.'

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.