Kari Lake: The media were 'lapdogs' for Obama but 'attacked' Trump
Kari Lake talks about her experience in journalism, her start in politics and her new book 'Unafraid.'
https://rumble.com/v2wwyjt-kari-lake-the-media-were-lapdogs-for-obama-but-attacked-trump.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12