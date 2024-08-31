Song of Solomon - Hilarious Bible rap song by Mike Adams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The latest rap song from Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, a food scientist and Bible nutrition educator. All video in the music video is AI-generated. Lyrics and performance by Mike Adams, based largely on the actual text of scripture from "Song of Solomon." More songs, sermons and videos coming soon at Abundance.church (subscribe to the email list there to be alerted).