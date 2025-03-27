CHP Talks: Pastor Nate Wright—Canadian Director of the Ezra Institute!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 27, 2025: My guest this week is the Rev. Nathanael (Nate) Wright, Senior Pastor at Crossroads Bible Church in Ingersoll, Ontario and Canadian Director of the Ezra Institute. We discuss “cultural apologetics”, the challenge of bridging the gap between secular world views and Christian culture and the importance of finding tools for communicating effectively by asking questions and defining terms. Pastor Nate gives the biblical / historical context of the Ezra Institute based on the prophet Ezra’s laying the cultural and moral foundation for the rebuilding of the ancient walls of Jerusalem.
Pastor Nate will be the keynote speaker at the AGM of the Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong EDA in Sarnia, Friday May the 2nd.
To learn more about the Ezra Institute, visit: https://www.ezrainstitute.com
