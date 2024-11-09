Visit to Archeological Sites Damaged by Zionist Attacks on Baalbek, Lebanon.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit the city of Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon, and inspect the total destruction of the Ottoman Governor residence, damage to the 19th century Palmyra Hotel, as well as many other historic buildings and sites that were targeted by the Zionist regime over the past week.
Camera: Hadi/Laith
Filmed: 08/11/2024
