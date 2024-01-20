Create New Account
Strange Phenomena Are Happening All Over the World
Creative Society Official
Published a month ago

Why do many animals successfully survive in the wild despite numerous enemies? The answer is simple: they have a well-developed instinct for self-preservation. However, against THIS ENEMY, any instincts are futile.


❗️ Only we, humans, have a chance to deal with it and save not only animals but the entire planet.

❓ So what do you choose: fall under the natural selection of the forces of nature or take responsibility for your own future?


If you want to learn how to save your own life and the lives of all living beings on Earth from the looming threat, watch the forum "Global Crisis. The Responsibility".

You can watch the uncensored forum on the "Creative Society" channel on the media platform Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/CreativeSociety

Find out more:

▶️ International online Forum "Global Crisis. There Is a Way Out", held on April 22, 2023

▶️ ️International online conference "Global Crisis. America at the Crossroads 2024" that took place on October 7, 2023

⏩ ”It's Inevitable | Scientific Report Has Opened the Eyes of the World to the Truth About Climate”

⏩ ”We've Warned You! | Climate Scientific Report. Part 2”


🌐 Creative Society International project:

https://creativesociety.com/en

📩 [email protected]


