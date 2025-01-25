BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Quartet #85 - Two Years to Create a Model For a New World?
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
54 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 7 months ago

In this New Quartet, Futurist John L. Petersen highlights a sunshiny day in the Appalachian Mountains and introduces hosts Penny Kelly and others. They discuss societal transitions, emphasizing a pivotal two-year window to shape a new world amidst global challenges.


They also announce upcoming changes, including Frank Jacob joining the show, and express urgency for collective action and introspection to navigate these transformative times.


Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️


Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Keywords
global awakeningvolcanic activityfuture trendsfuture planningpenny kellyfrank jacobtransition talkshuman evolutionarlington instituteclimate impactfinancial shiftsfuture insightsufo phenomenanew world modelglobal transitiongreg bradenlive streaming eventsresort town eventswest virginia eventsearthquake preparedness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy