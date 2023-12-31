The Government Can | Tim Hawkins

Who can tax the Sun rise? Who can tax the trees? Let you run a business and collect all the fees.
The Government can 'cause, they mix it up with lies and, make it all taste good!
The Government takes, everything we make, to pay for all of their "solutions"
Healthcare, Climate Change, Pollution, Throw away the Constitution
Release Date: 2009
...............
🔗 All Credit To timhawkinscomedy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LO2eh6f5Go0
🔗 Lyrics: https://genius.com/Tim-hawkins-the-government-can-lyrics
🔗 Tim Hawkins WebSite: https://timhawkins.net/
...............
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.