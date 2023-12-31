Create New Account
The Government Can | Tim Hawkins
The Prisoner
Who can tax the Sun rise? Who can tax the trees? Let you run a business and collect all the fees.

The Government can 'cause, they mix it up with lies and, make it all taste good!

The Government takes, everything we make, to pay for all of their "solutions"

Healthcare, Climate Change, Pollution, Throw away the Constitution

Release Date: 2009

🔗 All Credit To timhawkinscomedy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LO2eh6f5Go0

🔗 Lyrics: https://genius.com/Tim-hawkins-the-government-can-lyrics

🔗 Tim Hawkins WebSite: https://timhawkins.net/

Mirrored - Just a Dude

musiccritiquetim hawkinsthe government can

