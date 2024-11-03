JAY PARKER SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE SURVIVOR TESTIMONY





Jay Parker grew up in a generational family involved in the Illuminati secret societies, dating back to the 1700s. As a child he was a victim of horrific Satanic Ritual Abuse. His testimony Will open your eyes to the real horrors that go on every single day.





"When my mother in 63 told me that 12% of America is generational satanic, I really found it hard to believe. We went to regular church, and then of course in the afternoon we went to Church of the Marquee of Hell.





But when you have a society where 800,000 children are disappearing a year, like here in America, and its not even in the media, its not discussed at all except among people who are researching the child trafficking and the horrific abuse that’s going on from these dark occult. Can I say that we are in an insane position here?





I mean, this is insanity. 17 and a half million people dying of cancer because the cure is banned by the corruption of the pharmaceutical companies controlling the governments. This is genocide, and yet we’re putting up with it."





Source: https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1852793735228346775





Thumbnail: https://clubpan2222.blogspot.com/2018/05/jay-parker-sra-satanic-ritual-abuse.html