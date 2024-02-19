Should Have Listened to My Mother Podcast - Become a Healer - Arukah.com

🌿 Discover the Journey to Holistic Living with Mayim Vega on "Should Have Listened to my Mother" 🌿 Join Jackie Tantillo as she engages in a captivating conversation with Mayim Vega, founder of Arukah: The Holistic Life Academy. Mayim shares her remarkable transition from a career as a computer scientist and engineer at NASA to becoming a naturopathic herbalist. 🌱 Topics Covered: Mayim's journey from a NASA engineer to a naturopathic herbalist. The influence of faith and spirituality on Mayim's life and work. Homeschooling nine children and integrating ancient wisdom with contemporary research. Nurturing a deep connection to Filipino culture and values. Insightful stories about Mayim's mother, Cora, and her impactful role in Mayim's life. 🌺 Arukah Holistic Life Academy: Mayim discusses the mission of Arukah, emphasizing holistic health and healing for the mind, body, and spirit. The academy offers a Holistic Healer Certification Program, empowering individuals to reconnect with nature, ancestral roots, and holistic well-being. 🌈 Free Resources: Explore the Arukah website (Health Coach Certification - Arukah.com ) for a free 8 Steps to Become a Holistic Healer course. Mayim shares valuable insights on holistic remedies, nutrition, and natural approaches to health. Whether you're a mother, medical professional, or wellness enthusiast, the resources offered cater to diverse interests and backgrounds. 👩‍👧‍👦 Family, Faith, and Healing: Mayim reflects on her upbringing, the impact of her mother's teachings, and the importance of faith in navigating life's challenges. From cultural traditions to holistic practices, the conversation delves into the interconnection of family, spirituality, and well-being. 🎓 Holistic Life Coaching: Mayim explains the significance of life coaching in holistic health and healing, emphasizing the mind and spirit's role in overall well-being. 🌟 Join the Conversation: Engage with Mayim Vega's transformative journey and holistic insights. Explore the Arukah Holistic Life Academy and embark on your path to holistic living. Don't miss the empowering stories and wisdom shared on "Should Have Listened to my Mother." 🌈 Stay Connected: Follow Jackie Tantillo and Mayim Vega for more inspiring conversations. Subscribe for weekly episodes and discover the transformative power of holistic living. ✨ Experience the Healing Journey on "Should Have Listened to my Mother" - Because Life is a Holistic Adventure! ✨