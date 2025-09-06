EPSTEIN'S FINAL 60 SECONDS REVEALED 🎦 FIGURE IN THE SHADOWS HAS EVERYONE LOSING THEIR MINDS [NNN]

🎖️ Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold IRA 🎖️

The Epstein cover-up just unraveled in spectacular fashion, and Gary Franchi brings you every explosive revelation from today's RAW FEED. The "missing minute" from Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell footage has been found — showing guards approaching his cell at exactly

11:59:39

the night he died. For years they told us cameras malfunctioned, guards fell asleep, footage corrupted. All lies exposed in devastating detail.





A YouTuber named Voidzilla rebuilt Epstein's cell in 3D, exposing the government's five biggest lies: Wrong cell footage shown, 11 cameras not just one, inmates and guards caught on tape, "raw" footage actually edited, and massive blind spots allowing access to Epstein's cell invisible to cameras. The FBI claimed only one camera existed — the 3D recreation proves eleven cameras were present with convenient "malfunctions" preventing proper recording.





Most damning: DOJ Deputy Chief Joseph Schnitt caught on hidden camera admitting they'll "redact every Republican" from the client list while "leaving all the liberal Democratic people." He revealed Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to lower security prison as "a benefit to keep her mouth shut." This isn't justice — it's a protection racket for the powerful exposed in real-time.





James O'Keefe exposed another layer of deception — catching Flare USA leaders coaching fake protesters at an Epstein survivor press conference. When O'Keefe questioned them, they exploded in profanity-laced tirades, revealing the manufactured nature of supposedly organic demonstrations. One organizer screamed "you're a piece of s***" repeatedly when asked simple transparency questions.





The survivors themselves are breaking ranks. One Trump-voting survivor devastated by his "hoax" comments asked the critical question: "If this is all a hoax, who are you hiding for?" She voted for him, put her hope in him, and felt betrayed when he dismissed their pain. NBC suddenly giving airtime to the case has observers noting "something stinks to high heaven."





The newly released footage contradicts everything officials claimed. Video shows someone walking upstairs after lockdown — authorities laughably claim it's "laundry." Guards falsified records, browsed internet, read articles about Epstein instead of conducting mandatory 30-minute checks. The special housing unit footage proves anyone could access Epstein's cell through blind spots invisible to the supposedly comprehensive camera coverage.





Pam Bondi promised transparency, Kash Patel vowed truth — yet the full unedited footage remains hidden. CBS analysts confirm the released video wouldn't stand up in court due to editing. Three minutes missing, not just one. Modified in Premiere Pro, not raw footage as promised. The government's entire case rests on the lie that one camera angle showed everything — the 3D recreation obliterates that fiction.





This isn't conspiracy theory — it's conspiracy fact. Guards approaching the cell at the crucial moment. Political editing of client lists. Maxwell's sweetheart deal. Coached protesters. Survivor testimony dismissed as "hoax." The establishment's desperation to keep this buried reveals everything. The question isn't whether Epstein killed himself — it's how deep the cover-up goes and who they're still protecting.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fV9QTfTFsx4