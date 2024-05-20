Drone Footage of the Crash Site of President Raisi's Helicopter - Confirmed Dead

Drone footage of the crash site of President Raisi's helicopter.

Reported just before this video: The Iranian Red Crescent has not detected any signs that those on board the Iranian president's helicopter are alive.

adding... The helicopter, on which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the Foreign Minister crashed, was an American Bell 212.

According to the Iranian agency Tasnim, the aircraft was manufactured in the USA.

The helicopter could carry up to 14 people and had a cruising speed of 190 km/h.

NEWEST UPDATE:

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, from the Iranian principlist Combatant Clergy Association, was confirmed dead (from thumbnail image - second man from left, in brown robe)

Iranian Foreign Minister & former Iranian Ambassador to United Kingdom, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, was confirmed dead. (3rd man from the right, with briefcase)

⚡️ There were four officials in the helicopter that crashed:

◾️Ibrahim Raisi, President of Iran; (above mentioned)

◾️Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs; (above)

◾️Malik Rakhmati, Governor of East Azerbaijan; (in thumbnail, I think man on far left.. Cynthia)

◾️Muhammad Ali al-Hashem, Imam of Tabriz. (man in the middle, 2nd man in brown robe)

Another victim whose identity was published:

Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, the head of the security team of Iranian President Raisi, was killed in the helicopter crash.

3 more names of those killed in the helicopter crash in Iran have been published:

•Colonel Syed Taher of Zetafaoui - the pilot

•Colonel Mahson Drainosh - the co-pilot

•Major Bahroz Kadima (airborne technician).

All eight people on board were killed.








