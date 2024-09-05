Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #8: the Art of the Farmers Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I discuss the various aspects of a good Farmers Market: Vendors, Location & Organizers. I explain that because these are niche or specialty markets that can not compete with cheap goods and products from large stores you need to focus your market accordingly. Farmers markets grew out of Trading Posts of the pioneering eras. I finally compare what I describe in episode #5 about Homesteader Event Hubs to Farmers Markets. Farmers Markets ARE Hubs of activity and they are the most important pillar of the Hubs: Markets, Workshops, Healing, Food & Entertainment.