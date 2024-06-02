BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This is my last upload on this platform as lack of interest here - Live Chat with Paul; -191- Gallaudet's family ghost ufos
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 11 months ago

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels

#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation


Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!


(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Gallaudet is the new (boring) Hot topic

in UFO community.. talking head 0 proof of UFOs.. but the paranormal

seems more interesting he talks about and being mocked over +

other vids of UFOs to look over!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits


[00:11:58] (2) Main Topic Begins -fill in later


Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.



 Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group


All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***


ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

Keywords
ufoghostghostsufosparanormaltimgallaudet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy