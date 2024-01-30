Brain Warfare: ‘Don’t Believe Your Eyes’
* Dems: make mind control great again!
* Media treat Trump voters like zoo animals.
* ‘Experts’ tell you how to feel.
* They attempt voter hypnosis.
* They hate that you’re a free thinker.
* They have to deprogram themselves.
* Voters haven’t changed; Dems changed.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 January 2024)
