Mind Control
Son of the Republic
Brain Warfare: ‘Don’t Believe Your Eyes’

* Dems: make mind control great again!

* Media treat Trump voters like zoo animals.

* ‘Experts’ tell you how to feel.

* They attempt voter hypnosis.

* They hate that you’re a free thinker.

* They have to deprogram themselves.

* Voters haven’t changed; Dems changed.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345844098112

deceptionmind controlcommunismpropagandajesse wattersmanipulationpsy-opbrainwashingtyrannyhypnosismk-ultrabig liepsychological operationmkultragaslightingtotalitarianismtrickeryhive mindauthoritarianismcollectivismgroupthinkpsychological warfaremind warfaremendacitybrain warfare

