Epstein Limited Hangout, Manson Comparisons and CIA’s Operation Chaos w/ George Webb

Investigative Journalist, George Webb, joins the program to discuss the limited hangout that is Jeffrey Epstein. He shares how documentaries and news coverage is purposely leaving out important details that point to the true nature of the sordid case. We also discuss the Manson case and comparisons with Eptstein. He explains what CIA's Operation Chaos was and how it is applicable. You can follow and support George Webb on his Substack at https://GeorgeWebb.Subtack.com

