Immune to the SystemThe Trial of Anthony Fauci
Released July 4th 2023
Stand up Comedians and Filmmakers Lila Hart and Eric Abbenante released their first film July 4th 2022 "American History of Voter Fraud" One year later they are releasing their most ambitious film yet: The Trial of Anthony Fauci
The Trial of Anthony Fauci has the aim of removing Fauci's medical license to protect the public from his unethical experiments
