The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
TRANSCRIPT AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/jfkgladio/
We all know what happened on 11/22/63. But what about what happened on 11/22/90? And what connects these two events? And what does Seven Days in May have to do with it? Join James Corbett for a special presentation to the JFK Lancer conference on "JFK: From Mongoose to Gladio."
