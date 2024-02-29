© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"No farmers, no food, no future!"
Dutch MEP, Rob Roos, exposes the globalist war on farmers in the EU parliament.
"The ruling class wants our farmers to disappear, one regulation at a time... All in the name of the climate, of course."
"Stop forcing people to live differently, and stop making it impossible for farmers to do their jobs. We absolutely need our farmers. Food security is also a matter of national security."
Source (https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1747695648659394679)
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia