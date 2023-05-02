© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn- Bud Light must say THIS to avoid company DESTRUCTION
Is Anheuser-Busch FINISHED? Its leading beer — Bud Light — has had HUGE drops in sales since the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, and Glenn predicts that it may be enough to ruin the company forever. But there may be a way for the corporation to save itself. In this clip, Glenn shares a message he believes may be their only saving grace: ‘If the first huge company comes out and says THAT, everything will change…’