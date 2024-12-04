Starseed Mission of Guardianship: Traversing This Highest Timeline and Transcending Polarization

Hi! I'm Natalie Viglione, and in this video, I'll share insights as to what I've seen; that we are in a new (and the highest timeline possible in the Now) .... a new trajectory, do you feel that, too?!





Join me to explore the continuous re-emergence of primordial energies and the Starseed mission of Guardianship as we delve into the fusion of ancient truths and powerful cosmic energies that will continue to propel us deeper and deeper into disrUPtion.





This is the disrUPtion that gets Starseeds unstuck and more on-mission and for the Good of All! These energies propel us toward uncovering deeper layers of healing for ourselves and our Primal Earth Mother, the Cosmic Mother, and other energies that connect us into a Path of Unity, which is the Krystic (or Christic) Path.





There is profound significance of the disrUPtion that will continue in this massive shifting of consciousness, which allows us to feel and ignite the importance of unity from within ourselves, challenges us to surrender in the transcending of the divisive polarities, and anchoring higher frequencies into Earth (bridging “heaven to Earth”).





Other videos to watch that are connected:





Livestream Purification & Progress: Rising to the Energies of the Higher Consciousness Trajectory We’re On: https://www.youtube.com/live/vdfbaqZybkk?si=c_XDauGcBFtcOGBq





Brighid's Restorations and Cleansing Astral Realms of the Black Dragon Parasitic Technology: https://youtu.be/Iez_3yVv_QA?si=N_8u4LWaPQqImdeq





00:00 Introduction to the Starseed Mission

00:57 Cosmic Energies and Their Impact

02:47 The Dance of Energies and Sacred Missions

03:25 Purification and Progress

04:32 Unity vs Polarity

07:44 Guardianship and Earth Connection

08:27 Health and Healing Journeys

18:42 Disruption and New Paths

24:55 Prophecies and One Heart Timeline

30:11 Igniting Divine Humanity





