Exorcisms, the culture of death, and fighting human trafficking
Join John DiGirolamo, acclaimed Catholic author and anti-human trafficking advocate, as he discusses his latest book, It’s Not About the dEvil. Discover the real-life stories behind his dramatic nonfiction work, including insights into exorcisms, the dangers of the occult, and the cultural shift towards a “Culture of Death.” Learn how online predators operate and how parents can protect their children. With a deep dive into spiritual warfare and modern challenges, DiGirolamo sheds light on critical issues facing our world today.