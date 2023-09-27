Prosecutor Quartet sings of their determined efforts to GET TRUMP

Don't you just love a good Parody!





Prosecutor Quartet singing of their determined efforts to GET TRUMP (to the tune of "Lida Rose," from The Music Man). Starring: Alvin Bragg @alvinbraggforda1976 Jack Smith Letitia James @tishjames7315 Fani T. Willis @fultoncountyda LYRICS Donald Trump, I'm after you Trump, I've got a case that's rather lame. Donald Trump, I'm after you Trump, Without a single ounce of shame. Ding, dong, ding! I can hear the courthouse bell chime! Ding, dong, ding! At the least excitement, I'll shout indictment! Donald Trump, I'm after you Trump, Without a single honest claim! Donald Trump, I'm after you Trump, And it is you I'm gonna' frame! So here are my Court Docs, Not fancy or fine! Donald Trump, we'll get you this Time (Donald Trump, oh, Donald Trump, oh, Donald Trump, oh.) #indictments #trump #fake #fakenews #parody #Prosecutor #Quartet





