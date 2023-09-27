BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prosecutor Quartet sings of their determined efforts to GET TRUMP
49 views • 09/27/2023

Don't you just love a good Parody!


Prosecutor Quartet singing of their determined efforts to GET TRUMP (to the tune of "Lida Rose," from The Music Man). Starring: Alvin Bragg @alvinbraggforda1976 Jack Smith Letitia James @tishjames7315 Fani T. Willis @fultoncountyda LYRICS Donald Trump, I'm after you Trump, I've got a case that's rather lame. Donald Trump, I'm after you Trump, Without a single ounce of shame. Ding, dong, ding! I can hear the courthouse bell chime! Ding, dong, ding! At the least excitement, I'll shout indictment! Donald Trump, I'm after you Trump, Without a single honest claim! Donald Trump, I'm after you Trump, And it is you I'm gonna' frame! So here are my Court Docs, Not fancy or fine! Donald Trump, we'll get you this Time (Donald Trump, oh, Donald Trump, oh, Donald Trump, oh.) #indictments #trump #fake #fakenews #parody #Prosecutor #Quartet


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Any infringement was not done on purpose and will be rectified to all party's satisfaction.

trumpparodyfunnynew yorksongindictmentatlantaquartetjack smithda braggfani willis
