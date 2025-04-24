Practical Christian Living Romans 12 9 13 Morning Manna Apr 23 2025

In today's study, Rick and Doc explore practical Christian living, emphasizing sincere love without hypocrisy, hating evil, and clinging to what is good. They highlight the importance of family-like affection within the body of Christ, preferring others above oneself, and maintaining fervency in serving the Lord. Laziness is denounced, while diligence and boiling zeal for God are encouraged. They exhort believers to rejoice in hope, be patient in trials, and persist in prayer. The conversation touches on generosity toward fellow Christians and the importance of hospitality as a lifestyle, not just a duty.

Topics Covered

Sincere love and the rejection of hypocrisy

Hating evil and clinging to good

Brotherly affection and honoring others

Rejecting laziness; embracing fervency and zeal in serving the Lord

Rejoicing in hope and persevering through tribulation

Persistent prayer as lifestyle communication with God

Generosity toward fellow believers and practicing hospitality

Scripture References

Romans 12:9 – "Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good." Romans 12:10 – "Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honour preferring one another;" Romans 12:11 – "Not slothful in business; fervent in spirit; serving the Lord;" Romans 12:12 – "Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer;" Romans 12:13 – "Distributing to the necessity of saints; given to hospitality."

Key Points:

Genuine Love

➔ "Let love be without dissimulation." (Romans 12:9)

➔ Love must be authentic and free from hypocrisy. It should reflect God's sincere mercy and foster unity within the church. (Ephesians 4:3) Abhorring Evil

➔ "Abhor that which is evil." (Romans 12:9)

➔ This means developing a strong aversion to sin and evil, aligning our hearts with God’s holiness. (Psalm 97:10; Proverbs 8:13) Cleave to Good

➔ "Cleave to that which is good." (Romans 12:9)

➔ Embrace and hold fast to righteousness, demonstrating a commitment to God’s will. (1 Thessalonians 5:21) Brotherly Affection

➔ "Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love." (Romans 12:10)

➔ Foster a warm, family-like bond among believers that transcends natural ties. (Hebrews 13:1) Humility

➔ "In honor preferring one another." (Romans 12:10)

➔ This teaches us to esteem others above ourselves, combating pride with humility. (Philippians 2:3) Diligence in Service

➔ "Not slothful in business; fervent in spirit; serving the Lord." (Romans 12:11)

➔ Reject laziness and embrace diligence and zeal in serving God. (Colossians 3:23–24) Rejoicing and Perseverance

➔ "Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation." (Romans 12:12)

➔ Cultivating joy in the assurance of God’s promises and enduring hardships with patience. (James 1:2-4) Constant Prayer

➔ "Continuing instant in prayer." (Romans 12:12)

➔ Maintain an active lifestyle of communication with God, fostering a personal relationship with Him. (1 Thessalonians 5:17) Generosity and Hospitality

➔ "Distributing to the necessity of saints; given to hospitality." (Romans 12:13)

➔ Share resources to meet the needs of fellow believers, demonstrating God’s love through practical means. (2 Corinthians 9:7)

Summary of the Key Points

The sermon encourages believers to embody the principles laid out in Romans 12:9-13 through practical expressions of their faith. Authentic love is emphasized as foundational for Christian community, calling for genuine relationships free from hypocrisy. The speaker highlights the importance of recognizing and abhorring evil while cleaving to goodness, reflecting God’s values in everyday actions.

A vital aspect of this teaching focuses on humility, urging believers to honor each other by putting others' needs before their own. Diligence and fervor in serving the Lord are critical, underscoring that laziness undermines both personal and communal spiritual growth.

Additionally, joyous expectation in hope and patience during tribulation are powerful themes. Communal prayer, generous giving, and hospitality complete the picture of vibrant Christian living, advocating for a proactive approach to meet the needs of others.

