THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 23: Love and Correction

Love can be the one of the hardest things to convey. It is commonly expressed with words but also with actions. It is easy to love those who love you in return but what about the people in your life that have hurt you?

We should love one another without being deceitful, reject evil, embrace goodness, care for one another with affection and treat each other with respect. Jesus raised the bar to an incredibly high standard when He stated that we should love our enemies. If God is willing to forgive us, should we not do the same for those who have hurt us?

Our debt ratio toward God is so great that any evil perpetrated against us is miniscule in comparison. That doesn’t mean you have to socialize with those who ridicule and hate you, but you must forgive them because love is not just a discipline but a command from our Savior.

God loves us so much that He will use correction to bring us closer to Him and it is our duty to love people in such a way that we are willing to correct them when we see them going astray. Are you open to correction and instruction? What kind of spiritual house are you building?

RLJ-1595 -- APRIL 16, 2017

