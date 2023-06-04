BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia has Perfected its Infernal Weapons┃NATO's Nightmare TOS-1A became More Deadly and Destructive
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
360 views • 06/04/2023

No matter what anyone says, war, despite its cruelty and in some cases meaninglessness is an ideal way for development and progress not only in the field of the sphere of high technologies but also in the field of communications and economic priorities. The weapon that will be discussed today is, without exaggeration, one of NATO's worst nightmares. Heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A Solntsepek is rightfully considered one of the unsurpassed exclusives of the Russian army. This weapon has no analogues in the world and causes fear to those who dared to snap at Russia. Fear and despair - that's exactly how the enemy feels when he sees TOS-1A during the attack. The effectiveness of this weapon has been recognized not only on the battlefield but also in terms of psychological effects on the enemy.

*********************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

thermobarictos-1asolntsepekheavy flamethrower system
