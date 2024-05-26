Reason Why Dogs Hid From People For 3 Months... l Animal in Crisis 414

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
May 23, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Two white furred dogs are new additions to this family! However, they avoid the guardians and hide. It's been going on for 3 months and the guardian's clueless as to why they are hiding. The expert came and examined the environment. THIS helped them to find their peace and build a nice trusting relationship with their guardian. Check out the video.
