The Deep State’s Corrupt DOJ Covers for Hunter Biden in Investigation | SEKULOW
44 views • 08/30/2023

The Deep State’s Corrupt DOJ Covers for Hunter Biden in Investigation:


Uncovered emails provide more astounding details of the Deep State DOJ’s corruption in the Hunter Biden probe. Special Counsel David Weiss, the prosecutor leading the Hunter Biden investigation, consulted with the Justice Department about how to answer legal questions by House Republicans.


The New York Post reports:

“Delaware US Attorney David Weiss consulted Justice Department officials about congressional requests for information regarding his five-year-long investigation of Hunter Biden, challenging the prosecutor’s own signed statements that he had ‘ultimate authority’ to bring charges against the first son.


Weiss’s office traded emails with the DOJ’s Office of Legislative Affairs and Office of Legal Counsel about how to respond to questions posed by House Republicans about the case, according to emails obtained by the conservative Heritage Foundation and viewed by The Post Monday.”


Shockingly, the emails also show that the DOJ told Weiss that it would “take the lead” on all questions regarding the Hunter Biden investigation, which calls into question the claim that Weiss had “ultimate authority” to issue charges against Hunter or that he was leading an independent investigation.


Such news is highly disturbing and further illustrates how the Deep State is making a mockery of our judicial system. The Hunter Biden investigation was likely compromised from the start.


Keywords
pay for playfbi cover upbiden crime familybiden regimebribery schemeburisma audio tapes
