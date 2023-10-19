BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Sports Tennis Featuring: Eduardo Menezes Class Of 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 10/19/2023

Featured Course:

Intuitive Tennis for Beginners
by Nikola Aracic Learn more @ https://bit.ly/IntuitiveTennis1023
and
Walmart Business
Helping Businesses Thrive
https://bit.ly/WalmartBusiness1023

On today's show we have one of the best prep players in the world ready to take the next step.
In our coaches' corner we see a sample of Coach Nikola Aracic unique intuitive Tennis program. Enjoy!

Video credits
Eduardo Menezes - College recruiting video tennis Fall 2024
Eduardo Niederle
@eduardoniederle5789
https://www.youtube.com/@eduardoniederle5789

Crosscourt vs Inside Out on the Two-Handed Backhand |
Intuitive Tennis
@IntuitiveTennis
https://bit.ly/IntuitiveTennis1023

Cool Sports & Talk
US Sports Net.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
tennistennis playertennis coachncaa tennishigh school tennis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy