Israel just bombed Oil Refineries in the port of Hodeidah, Yemen

💥🇾🇪 Israel just bombed Hodeidah, Yemen.
Al Mayadeen reports that the strikes were carried out by Israeli F-35 fighter jets.
The raids on the city of Hodeidah targeted oil refining facilities in the port.
Israel comment:
💥 The entire Middle East sees the "flames in Hodeidah." Israel will repeat this wherever necessary in case of new attacks on Israelis, stated the country's defense minister.
Rybar's in depth description:
Added last:
Italian tanker aircraft helped by refueling Israeli warplanes on their way to bomb Yemeni petrol reserves
- confirmed by Israeli media
The Zionists have made a big mistake by targeting fuel reserves; the response will be drastic by the Yemeni resistance. Now Israel can't sleep in peace, like the days after bombing the Iranian embassy