South African legal team at the Hague for its case against Israel (mirrored)

The South African legal team has arrived in the Netherlands. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is leading the team which will represent the South African government in its case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague on Thursday. The team includes senior counsels and international lawyers.South Africa wants the ICJ to issue a provisional order that will stop Israel's military operations in Gaza. More than 20 000 people have been killed since the start of the bombardment of Gaza.Many people who support a ceasefire will protest outside the ICJ tomorrow in support of South Africa.We earlier spoke to the Director of Africa4Palestine, Muhammed Desai.Israeli President Isaac Herzog says there is nothing more atrocious than a lawsuit filed in the International Court of Justice by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians.The hearing is due to begin tomorrow.Speaking to visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Herzog accused South Africa of hypocrisy for initiating the case and thanked Washington for its support of Israel.We earlier spoke to Professor Karen Milner, National Chairperson of SA Jewish Board of Deputies.

