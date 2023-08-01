BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌟 Discover The Hidden Power Of Your Brain Clock! 🧠⏰
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 08/01/2023

🌙🧠 Did you know that your circadian rhythm is controlled by a fascinating brain structure called the super prismatic nucleus?

Every day, it gets reset to determine your sleep schedule! 😴 But that's not all! This brain clock acts like a master conductor, influencing not just sleep but also your mood and metabolism. 🎶✨

 🎧bit.ly/3KkOxZ4

 Dr. Marc Milsten explains Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) has taught us how important light is for our well-being. When there's less light during certain times of the year, it can impact our mood and even increase the risk of depression. 🌈☀️

Curious to learn more about this incredible brain clock and how it affects our lives? 🤔 Check out the link in our bio or description above for the full episode! 🎧 👆

Let's unravel the mysteries together! 🕵️♂️🔍

Keywords
seasonal affective disordercircadian rhythmbrain clock
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy