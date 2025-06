🌟 Discover The Hidden Power Of Your Brain Clock! 🧠⏰

πŸŒ™πŸ§ Did you know that your circadian rhythm is controlled by a fascinating brain structure called the super prismatic nucleus?

Every day, it gets reset to determine your sleep schedule! 😴 But that's not all! This brain clock acts like a master conductor, influencing not just sleep but also your mood and metabolism. 🎢✨

Β Dr. Marc Milsten explains Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) has taught us how important light is for our well-being. When there's less light during certain times of the year, it can impact our mood and even increase the risk of depression. πŸŒˆβ˜€οΈ

