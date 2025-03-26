Trump's FINAL ASSAULT On Iran Now? U.S. Stealth B-2 Bomber Squadron Deployed In Indian Ocean

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. has reportedly deployed B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to Diego Garcia amid rising tensions with Iran and Houthi forces in Yemen. Satellite imagery and air traffic recordings confirm at least three B-2 bombers in the Indian Ocean, with a fourth making an emergency landing in Hawaii. Diego Garcia, a strategically located island base, provides a secure launch point for U.S. operations while remaining out of range of Iranian and Houthi missile strikes.
Signs U.S. Massing B-2 Spirit Bombers In Diego Garcia
https://www.twz.com/air/signs-u-s-massing-b-2-spirit-bombers-in-diego-garcia
Mirrored - Times Of India
