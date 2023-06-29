Redacted News: IT'S COMING! New LOCKDOWN pandemic strategy exposed by govt officials

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clayton Morris reviews the latest testimony in the UK Covid Enquiry and flashes a warning, straight from the mouths of the tyrants.
Background Context:
Lockdown ruined Britain – and our deluded leaders couldn’t care less
The likes of Matt Hancock have learned nothing. Another crisis is coming and we’ll shut down again.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/06/28/lockdown-ruined-britain-deluded-leaders-couldnt-care-less/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v2wwyrd-its-coming-new-lockdown-pandemic-strategy-exposed-by-govt-officials-redacte.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=8