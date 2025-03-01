BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gabriel Custodiet & Urban Hacker: AI as Dangerous Servant, Can Skynet Become Self-Aware?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
66 views • 6 months ago

Gabriel Custodiet and Urban Hacker of Escape The Technocracy discuss their new course on Artificial Intelligence (which can be purchased via Geopolitics & Empire). They are skeptical of AI but believe it's important to understand the technology and learn to use it in a safe and healthy manner. We cover the waterfront on AI (e.g. GPTs, LLMs, OpenAI, DeepSeek), whether Skynet can become self-aware, AI hallucination, self-hosting AI, Amazon turning Kindle purchases into licenses, the Ethereum hack, and more!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Watchman Privacy https://watchmanprivacy.com

Escape the Technocracy https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Gabriel Custodiet on X https://x.com/WatchmanPrivacy

Urban Hacker on X https://x.com/realUrbanHacker


About Gabriel Custodiet & Urban Hacker

Gabriel Custodiet is the creator of Watchman Privacy and Escape the Technocracy. He hosts the Watchman Privacy Podcast and writes about the primary and tertiary causes of the decline of freedom in society. Urban Hacker is a shadowy cybersecurity consultant and game developer.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

amazonprivacyhate speechaiartificial intelligencesurveillanceethereumskynetfirefoxmozillaamazon kindlechatgptopenaideepseek
