Gabriel Custodiet & Urban Hacker: AI as Dangerous Servant, Can Skynet Become Self-Aware?

Gabriel Custodiet and Urban Hacker of Escape The Technocracy discuss their new course on Artificial Intelligence (which can be purchased via Geopolitics & Empire). They are skeptical of AI but believe it's important to understand the technology and learn to use it in a safe and healthy manner. We cover the waterfront on AI (e.g. GPTs, LLMs, OpenAI, DeepSeek), whether Skynet can become self-aware, AI hallucination, self-hosting AI, Amazon turning Kindle purchases into licenses, the Ethereum hack, and more!





About Gabriel Custodiet & Urban Hacker

Gabriel Custodiet is the creator of Watchman Privacy and Escape the Technocracy. He hosts the Watchman Privacy Podcast and writes about the primary and tertiary causes of the decline of freedom in society. Urban Hacker is a shadowy cybersecurity consultant and game developer.





