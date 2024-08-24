WHY DO SO FEW PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT THIS?!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ancient atmospheric energy and illumination
https://falsehistory.net/ancient-atmospheric-energy/
Part 1 : WHILE YOU’RE DISTRACTED BY THE NEWS ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, YOU’RE MISSING THIS
https://www.brighteon.com/0372ede0-3bb5-4cb9-88e5-c807c6a799fe
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juB9GCsz1sM
Everything Inside Me
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/